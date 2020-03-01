Julau MP says would back Baru Bian to return to PKR

Selangau MP Baru Bian arrives at Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 1 — Julau MP Larry Sng today said he would lend his unreserved support for former state PKR chief Baru Bian if the latter applies to return to the party’s fold.

“I don’t believe that PKR will accept his return, but in the unlikely event that he does apply to be a member, I will lend him my unreserved support,” Sng said in his Facebook’s statement.

Baru, a former state PKR chief, left the party along with eight other PKR federal lawmakers including Ali Biju and Willie Mongin after the sacking of deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Sng said he and Baru have had some differences in PKR in the past, but he assured that it was never personal.

“We both supported different leaders within the organisation and we defended our respective leaders positions when conflict arose.

“I don’t envy the office that he had held, and I know from experience as a former assistant minister, that running an administration is not easy,” Sng said.

He added PKR was built on principles and people make mistakes along their political journey.

“I know I have made mine in the past, but it is important to always forgive others when their intentions are right, though their actions appear wrong,” he said.