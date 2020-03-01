Cops confirm sedition probe against activist behind pro-democracy demonstration

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Fadiah Nadwa Fikri is being investigated for sedition as well as improper use of network facilities in relation to a demonstration last night against an engineered change of government, the police’s Criminal Investigation Department said today.

Federal CID chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed this in a statement to provide updates on police investigations related to a social media post she made about the gathering at Dataran Merdeka here last night.

“The investigation is classified under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act due to seditious tendencies as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which is the improper use of network facilities or services,” he said in a statement.

Huzir also disclosed investigations against two individuals over social media content that was deemed to have insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

The two cases, both involving Facebook posts, will also be investigated under the Sedition Act and CMA.

First-time convictions under the section of the Sedition Act are punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of no more than RM5,000, or both. As for the CMA offence, conviction could result in up to one year’s imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both.

Both laws were among those that the Pakatan Harapan government had pledged to repeal but did not attempt to prior to its collapse last week.