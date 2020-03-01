Accusing Muhyiddin of deceiving Malay Rulers, Pakatan to seek police investigation

Datuk Johari Abdul speaks to PKR supporters at the PKR headquarters on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, March 1 — Pakatan Harapan will seek to trigger a police investigation against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly misrepresenting his level of support to the Malay Rulers in order to secure the position.

PH chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul said the coalition’s remaining leaders decided that the matter should be reported to the police in the hopes of a swift investigation.

It is unclear, however, what law the police would use for such an investigation.

“We will lodge a report which alleges that Muhyiddin lied to the Malay Rulers. Meaning it was deceit that took place.

“Tuanku was unaware that he was actually being lied to by Muhyiddin, so there is a need for a report to be lodged.

“With the report, we hope that an investigation will be conducted and so that Tuanku can call them for himself and see who has the support and who does not,” he said when met at the PKR headquarters this evening.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah swore in Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister this morning.

Johari also said PH will file an appeal with the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat for an emergency sitting of Parliament so that the coalition can try and demonstrate that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has the support of the majority of federal lawmakers.

He said Dr Mahathir will send the letter to Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof tomorrow.

Earlier, the Speaker said the scheduled resumption of Parliament on March 9 could be delayed.

Johari also issued a message for PH grassroots to begin preparations for an early general election in the event they are successful in the attempt to show that Muhyiddin did not have the support needed to be PM.

Muhyiddin took his oath of office at the Istana Negara this morning as the head of the still-informal Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, consigning PH to being the Opposition once more.

The PN coalition comprises former PH component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu); Barisan Nasional’s Umno, MCA and MIC; along with PAS.

Former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his group of 10 MPs have also joined Bersatu.