Johor Pakatan insists state still in deadlock, despite new MB

Yesterday, Hasni was officially installed as the new Johor Mentri Besar. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) maintained its stand that the state remains in a deadlocked situation as it has the support of 28 state assemblymen out of the 56 from the state assembly.

In a statement issued late last night, Johor PH said the coalition takes note that Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad has been sworn in as the 18th Johor Mentri Besar yesterday despite the state being in a deadlock with equal support from assemblymen on both sides of the political divide.

“We want to emphasise that 28 Johor state assemblymen remain with PH.

“We are of the view that the deadlocked situation would make it difficult for the state assembly to approve or pass matters,” the coalition said in the statement.

It referred to Johor’s new coalition consisting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno, MIC and PAS that claimed that they have a simple majority to form a government, thereby having the right to name the state’s mentri besar.

The statement added that Johor PH will continue to serve the people in accordance with the mandate given to them in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Yesterday, Hasni was officially installed as the new Johor Mentri Besar by state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene here.

This follows a statement by the Johor Palace on Thursday in which Sultan Ibrahim said he hoped the new coalition government could be formed immediately, following a deadlock in the state.

Bersatu, BN and PAS had at that time claimed to have secured a simple majority in Johor with an unidentified PH assemblyman’s pledge of support tipping the scales in their favour.

Previously PH had 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Parti Amanah Negara and five from PKR.

Bersatu withdrew from PH on Monday, following the resignation of its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

The 94-year-old has since been appointed interim prime minister and been reinstated as Bersatu chair.