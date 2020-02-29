In joyous celebration at home, Muhyiddin calls for Malaysians to accept King’s decision (VIDEO)

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin celebrates after being appointed as the Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister in front of his house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin asked Malaysian to accept the decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for him to be Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

In his maiden media statement to the media since last Sunday, Muhyiddin along with his wife Puan Sri Norainee Abd Rahman thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

“I express my gratitude for the favour of God and that is why I express my gratitude to all who give me moral support.

“And we have already taken our time to express our gratitude to God for His gift.

“I only wish for all Malaysians to accept the decision made today by the Palace,” he said smiling, clad in white.

Muhyiddin will be sworn in as the eighth prime minister tomorrow morning at 10.30am, the Istana Negara announced today.

The Istana Negara earlier said that this was after it received today nomination lists of candidates for the prime minister post from independent MPs as well as the leaders of political parties that had MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, adding that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was of the view that Muhyiddin had the majority support following the representations received.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Muhyiddin’s house is joyous with various celebratory shouts heard after the statement from the Istana was released around 4.30pm.

His supporters were heard chanting “Hidup Tan Sri!” a few times while some are seen hugging and even crying tears of joy.

Muhyiddin, who came in as a late choice in the race to be the next prime minister, is currently supported by Bersatu, former PKR member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, PAS, Umno, PBRS, MCA and MIC as well as the Sarawak parties.

However, this morning, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has the numbers to be the next prime minister of Malaysia, after meeting with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Yesterday, PH had said it was backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be its prime minister candidate.