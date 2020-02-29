As Muhyiddin waits to be sworn in, Dr M’s team works around the clock to prove majority support

DAP’s secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng arrives at Yayasan Albukhary on February 29,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — As clock ticks down to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s swearing-in as the eighth prime minister (PM), a last-ditch attempt is picking up momentum in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, to show that there is enough votes from members of Dewan Rakyat for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be PM again.

Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil had broadcast a live video on the happenings inside the building owned by business tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Shah Syed Nor Albukhary, a long-time ally of Dr Mahathir.

In the slightly over four-minute broadcast, Fahmi showed former Works Minister Baru Bian, formerly from the rogue faction of PKR led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, signing a Statutory Declaration (SD) affirming support for Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

Baru who is Selangau MP, was later given the number ‘114’ and posed for a photo next to the smiling nonagenarian, indicating him to be the 114th MP voicing support for the Langkawi MP.

The situation inside the building was rather lively, with MPs supporting Dr Mahathir in smiles.

“Never despair. We will continue to fight for the truth,” former Health Minister and Kuala Selangor MP, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad told viewers.

Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali was also present.

Meanwhile PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was seen arriving at the premise in Kuala Lumpur at precisely 8.50pm, in his customary black Lexus. He was driven straight into the premise, and did not address the scores of media members assembled outside.

Approximately five minutes later, Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong arrived, in a Grabcar. When approached by the press, he merely said it would be best to wait until the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting to be concluded before he makes any comment.

Barely a minute later, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrived in a black Toyota Vellfire. Like Anwar, he too did not address the press, even as they clamoured for him to comment.

The Istana Negara this afternoon announced that Muhyiddin will be sworn in as the eighth prime minister tomorrow morning, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had determined that he was likely to command the confidence of a majority of MPs following nominations received from independent MPs and the leaders of political parties with MPs.

Political parties that had endorsed Muhyiddin as prime minister include Muhyiddin’s own party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) component party members Umno, MCA, MIC.

The new Perikatan Nasional coalition which emerged during the recent political crisis is believed to include PPBM, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and PAS.