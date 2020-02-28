PKR veep: Dr M planned unity govt all along, with an eye to axe Pakatan leaders

Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — PKR vice-president Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar alleged that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had all along planned the formation of a unity government.

He claimed Dr Mahathir did nothing to stop the purported coup led by former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over the weekend and chose to stay at home instead.

“Looking back during the past few days, it is now quite clear there was a plan to form a unity government without PH,” he said in a statement today.

He recalled that last Friday (February 21) the PH presidential council meeting agreed to give Dr Mahathir the freedom to determine when he wants to step down as Prime Minister.

This was to save PH as the government was chosen by the people, he said.

“As tensions had risen during the meeting, it was Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who calmed everyone downand told Dr Mahathir to decide himself when the appropriate date was to be.

“All satisfied, we came out of that meeting intact as PH.

“On Sunday (February 23), Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Hadi Awang executed the attempted coup, to form a Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“This was going on for the whole day with the events at Sheraton Hotel and various party meetings elsewhere and there was no attempt by Dr Mahathir to put a stop to this,” he said.

He added that Dr Mahathir had everyone’s support and hence he was appointed as the interim prime minister.

But instead of calling the elected representatives to resume administration, Xavier said Dr Mahathir seemed to have different ideas of forming a unity government with technocrats and also opted to clearly sideline PH leaders.

“To him, it seems there can be only one leader with full unchecked authority in making a swift decision with technocrats.

“No party involvement, no party leaders for checks and balances.

“On top of that, Dr Mahathir also refused to attend the PH council meeting and was adamant on his unity government proposal,” he said.

It was then at this juncture, Xavier said that the PH council made a decision to nominate Anwar as a candidate for the premiership.

“We at PH have had enough of the endless dirty politicking and shady maneuvers.

“The question is why can’t Dr Mahathir now hand over power to Anwar and retire peacefully?

“Why did he supposedly preempt the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over a special parliament sitting announcement?” he questioned.

He also claimed that Bersatu is in disarray and if this saga leads to a general election, the party could face a wipeout.

“All Dr Mahathir had to do was to sack five cabinet members, reappoint and move on.

“Why did he allow the collapse of a legitimately elected government and now say that he wants to save the country?” he asked.

He added that whether PH succeeds or fails, the people should be the ones who get to decide.