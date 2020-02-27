Umno sec-gen claims Dr M ‘somewhat caused’ Malaysia’s current political impasse

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad brought the current political crisis in Malaysia upon himself, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today amid the interim prime minister’s plea for a unity government.

Annuar said that Dr Mahathir’s remarks during his national broadcast yesterday, swearing off Umno from his unity government proposal while being willing to accept individual Umno members who exit from the party, was upsetting.

“Umno truly understands the situation being faced by Tun Dr Mahathir at this time. The problems faced by the country today, is somewhat caused by Tun himself.

“Though the statement hurt the feeling of Umno members, we however call upon all Umno members to be calm, and continue to display good character and be kind,” Annuar said.

Regardless of their political differences, he said Umno members prayed for the 94-year-old’s good health and “a peaceful heart”.

But Annuar said Umno would continue to fight to uphold the truth for the good of the nation, Islam and the public.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister on Monday and his entire Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet was dissolved as a result.

He was appointed as the interim PM after his resignation was accepted.

The political turmoil triggered by the resignation remained unresolved as lawmakers previously united in their support for Dr Mahathir have now switched their allegiances.

In a brief account of events that led to his decision, Dr Mahathir suggested that Bersatu’s departure from PH left him with no choice but to step down.

The withdrawal would have possibly led to Bersatu allying with Umno and PAS in a new coalition that would have made Umno the dominant party, which Dr Mahathir said he would not tolerate.