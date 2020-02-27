Penang CM meets Bersatu duo over positions in state Pakatan administration

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (left) is pictured in Komtar, George Town February 27, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Penang’s two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen have been summoned to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s office today.

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim were seen going up to the chief minister’s office at Level 28 in Komtar at about 12.45pm and 12.55pm respectively.

It is believed that the meeting was to discuss the two assemblymen’s position in the Pakatan Harapan state administration.

On Tuesday, Chow had said Penang remained a Pakatan administration.

He said the only effect on the state administration was if the two Bersatu assemblymen do not support the Pakatan administration.

It is learnt that the meeting lasted about 15 minutes and both assemblymen left without speaking to the media.

Chow’s office has also barred the media from going up to Level 28, stating that there will not be a press conference on the matter.

However, Chow is expected to issue a statement on this soon.

When contacted, Khaliq said it was a friendly meeting with Chow.

“It was a good meeting with a good outcome, that is all I can say, let Chow issue a statement on this,” he said.



