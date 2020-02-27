Matta appeals to Agong to help resolve umrah visa suspension

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks during the first-anniversary celebration of his ascension to Pahang’s throne on January 15, at Istana Negara. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to help intervene over the temporary suspension of umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Matta deputy president Mohd Akil Mohd Yusof said it was for the benefit of all Muslims.

“As a Malaysian citizen and Matta deputy president representing the Muslims, I appeal to His Majesty to hold discussions with Saudi Arabia’s King, King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, to reconsider the suspension of visa for umrah and ‘ziarah’ (visit) to the kingdom, for the good of the Muslims,” he said at a press conference here today.

Saudi Arabia had, on Wednesday, announced a temporary suspension of entry into the kingdom for umrah and visits to the Nabawi Mosque to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Saudi Press Agency reported that the kingdom’s government had also temporarily suspended the entry of tourists from countries affected by Covid-19.

Mohd Akil also hoped the suspension was temporary and would be lifted soon.

“We call on those affected not to panic and contact their respective tour agents to find the best solution.

“We also urge all Matta members to attend to the affected customers in the right manners. Matta will continue to work with the authorities to facilitate the affairs of those affected,” he said.

Mohd Akil said in 2019, some 270,000 Malaysians performed the umrah pilgrimage. — Bernama