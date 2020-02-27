Jagdeep: Maintenance projects in Penang approved by Housing, Local Govt Ministry proceeding as usual

Penang State Exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference the Komtar building in George Town February 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Maintenance projects in Penang which have been approved by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, with allocations provided through two maintenance funds, namely the Housing Maintenance Programme (PPP) and the Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM), will proceed as usual, despite the political uncertainty in the country.

“As far as we are concerned, we will continue to pursue and monitor the projects that have been approved at the federal level,” said state Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He added that since January this year, the ministry had allocated RM23.29 million worth of maintenance funds to Penang

Jagdeep said this at a press conference here today.

On another matter, he said that earlier this month, the Penang government had approved the replacement of water tanks for the Taman Soon Boon Kee flats here, under the state’s Maximum 80 per cent Maintenance Fund (TPM80PP). The replacement works are expected to begin within 12 weeks and be completed by the end the year.

“The replacement cost for this project is RM113,200 and the state government will bear 80 per cent of it, which is RM90,560,” he said.

Jagdeep added that between January and February this year, 233 applications to the TPM80PP had been approved at a cost of RM33.9 million, involving 386 maintenance projects. — Bernama