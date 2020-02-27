Guan Eng: Dr M refused to commit to Pakatan manifesto after resigning

Lim Guan Eng said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had refused to continue to fulfill Pakatan Harapan’s pledges despite being urged on by DAP. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had refused to continue to fulfill Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) pledges despite being urged on by DAP, its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng revealed today.

In a statement, the Bagan MP said Dr Mahathir told him so during a private meeting on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The PH general election manifesto remained our guide to unite us and govern the nation under the leadership of PH prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” Lim said in a statement.

“At my meeting on February 25, 2020 in the Prime Minister’s Office, Tun refused to remain as PH prime minister and refused to commit to fulfil and deliver the PH general election manifesto.”

On Tuesday, several party leaders were seen entering the office to meet Dr Mahathir, including Lim who was formerly finance minister.

Others included PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Lim added today that PH had won the mandate from the people in 2018 general election based on their manifesto pledges despite consisting of four parties including PKR, Amanah, DAP and Bersatu.

He said differences of opinion are not uncommon but all parties had agreed to adhere to the pledges.

“The four parties may have different ideology and aspirations, but we make common ground and are bound by the general election manifesto agreed to by all,” said Lim.

Yesterday, PH announced that it has nominated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its prime minister candidate, despite DAP and Amanah previously saying it will continue to support Dr Mahathir in the role.

Afterwards, DAP lawmakers said PH decided against a non-partisan “Mahathir government” as this would not be beholden to any party or coalition, effectively giving Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad free rein to do as he wanted.

The DAP statement said Dr Mahathir would not have to consult any party or coalition in filling his Cabinet, for instance, and could appoint PAS and Umno leaders as his ministers if he desired.