Conference of Rulers expected to convene special meeting tomorrow

Members of the media gather in front of Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Conference of Rulers is expected to convene a special meeting at Istana Negara tomorrow.

Sources said among the rulers to attend the meeting are the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra are also expected to be in attendance.

Bernama is still trying to get confirmation from Istana Negara and state palace officials on the matter.

It is learnt that the meeting is being called to discuss the country’s political crisis after Pakatan Harapan government lost its majority in Parliament after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) pulled out of the ruling coalition.

At 1 pm on Monday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the country’s seventh prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah accepted the resignation but appointed him as interim prime minister a few hours later.

Yesterday, the King completed a two-day one-to-one interview with all Members of Parliament as His Majesty wanted to personally get feedback from all the MPs in arriving at a solution to the problem, a testimony of the crucial role of the country’s constitutional monarchy. — Bernama