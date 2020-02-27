At forum, Pakatan youth leaders reject need for fresh polls, urge trust in Agong

Malaysians should place their trust in the due processes and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s ability to resolve the ongoing political impasse, three youth leaders from the Pakatan Harapan coalition asserted today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysians should place their trust in the due processes and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s ability to resolve the ongoing political impasse, three youth leaders from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition asserted today.

The trio from PKR, DAP and Amanah maintained that there is no need for Parliament to be dissolved and national elections held immediately as insisted by the Opposition Barisan Nasional and PAS.

“I think there is a clear process here and if you look at the chronology of events Tun will be the PM now eventually Anwar will take over. That’s the people’s mandate and that’s what we must fight for,” said Selangor PKR youth chief Najwan Halimi, during a live forum session by Sinar Harian today.

“Right now, these are the only two options we have. The opposition will definitely push for a GE as they can re-enter the fray and that’s very beneficial for them.

“While I don’t discredit the possibility it could happen, I’d like to let the process take place and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong make a decision,” Najwan said.

He added that PH has been consistent in its stance on keeping to its Election 2018 manifesto, noting that the coalition has nominated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the prime ministership in accordance with its election pledge.

DAP Socialist Youth national vice-chief, Muhammad Shakir Ameer said the Opposition’s insistence on dissolving Parliament to pave the way for fresh elections is plain wrong after the King moved to intervene.

“BN and PAS calling for Parliament to be dissolved is wrong as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has interviewed all 222 MPs. Whoever gets the most support will then get to rule.

“So he is not basing his judgment along party lines. Plus, we just had an election less than two years ago. The people are tired. Plus many by-elections since then,” said Shakeer in the same forum.

He said the King and Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should be allowed to carry on pending a decision on who commands the confidence of the majority MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

“We should exhaust all our options first before dissolving Parliament or calling for a GE,” Shakeer said.

Amanah Youth leader Shazni Munir Ithnin suggested the Opposition’s call for snap polls now was to masked their attempt at a coup d’etat after a furtive meeting last Sunday with Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his faction.

“None of the Umno and PAS MPs mentioned anything about dissolving Parliament on Sunday and the subsequent days because I think they felt they could launch a coup d’etat and wrest back the government.

“Why is it whenever they don’t get their way, they call for drastic measures? While I can respect their opinions, to ask for dissolving the Parliament is a very selfish move,” said Shazni.

He described the Agong’s interview with all 222 MPs in the last two days as “a very intelligent and smart move” to resolve the political crisis.

“I’m confident he will come up with a good decision,” he added.