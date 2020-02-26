Perak Amanah throws weight behind MB

Asmuni said Ahmad Faizal still commands the majority support of the Perak assemblymen. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 26 — Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has declared its full support for Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to lead the state administration.

Its chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi said there was no reason for Perak Amanah to decide otherwise as Ahmad Faizal still commands the majority support of the Perak assemblymen.

He said although Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has quit Pakatan Harapan (PH), but this would not disrupt the coalition’s function in administering the state government.

“Like in the Federal level, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned, so all the ministers had to resign because the cabinet was appointed by him. But for us in the state, the menteri besar did not resign, so the administration is functioning as usual.

“Similarly, if we look at the statement made by the Bersatu president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who said members of parliament (are leaving the party) not assemblymen,” he said at a press conference at Wisma Amanah Perak here, late last night.

Currently, Amanah has six seats out of 59 seats in the Perak state assembly. — Bernama