Patriot against snap elections, says Umno must not be allowed to rule again

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) is against snap elections, citing its huge cost, saying it will send the country's economy into a tailspin and hasten recession.

The retired security personnel group president's Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said Pakatan Harapan (PH), comprising DAP, Amanah and PKR are the biggest coalition with the most MPs and hence should thus be allowed to continue as the government.

“Patriot would like to see PH given the chance to form a government. Patriot implores MPs from Bersatu, Warisan and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, those with principles, join PH and help form the government.

“It is good that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leads this new coalition in the interim period,” Mohamed Arshad said in a statement this morning.

“A snap election should be avoided at all costs. Let PH continue to take the lead in governing, as it is also the mandate given to them by the people.

“Patriot views the call for a snap election by Umno and PAS as unwise and selfish,” he said.

Interim prime minister Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly on Monday after a Sunday full of political intrigue stemming from a suspected plot to form a coalition government without the main PKR, DAP, and Amanah.

Led by sacked PKR leaders Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and former rural and housing minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, several MPs quit PKR and tried to form a “backdoor government” by working with Barisan Nasional and PAS MPs, of whom the public had rejected at GE14.

Bersatu announced it was quitting PH, which along with the Azmin faction’s departure from PKR, effectively caused the government to collapse.

Patriot abhors this attempted coup by Azmin and his “cartel”, calling it a self-centered and shameful act.

“The engineering of the coup to force the collapse of the PH government and attempting to form a backdoor government by unscrupulous politicians is abhorred.

“The names of these saboteurs comprising politicians from some among PKR and Bersatu to work with Umno and PAS, should be confined to a hall of perpetual shame,” Mohamed Arshad said.

“Their conduct shows greed and selfishness, putting themselves first before the people’s need. The fact that these recalcitrant and saboteurs could work with Umno politicians, many of them are on trial or being charged for heinous crimes, is shocking."

Patriot expressed concerns about the stock market and its huge dip in points after Dr Mahathir’s resignation. It reminded the people not to judge the current PH coalition too quickly lest they forget what Umno leaders did when they were the government.

“Our stock market, after breaking news of the engineered coup over the weekend, has plunged to the 1,500 level. Our ringgit has dropped to 4.23 to a US dollar.

“Due to these reasons and many more, a government must quickly be formed and PH should be given the chance to lead again,” said Mohamed Arshad.

“Umno that had sabotaged our economy and nearly brought our nation to ruins must not be allowed to rule again.”

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is expected to meet more MPs today in his one-on-one meet to ascertain whom they support to be the next prime minister.



