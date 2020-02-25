Zuraida says still supports Dr M despite PAS, Umno’s reversals

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin maintained her stand despite Umno and PAS’s decision to withdraw support for Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin has reiterated her support for Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as the prime minister until the end of the 14th Parliament.

In a text message to Malay Mail, the former housing and local government minister maintained her stand despite Umno and PAS’s decision to withdraw support for Dr Mahathir.

“Insha Allah,” said Zuraida when asked.

Earlier, Umno and PAS said they would not join the so-called “unity government” that Dr Mahathir was reportedly planning that would encompass all major political parties.

After previously pushing for a coalition government, the two said a fresh election was needed to resolve the country’s political uncertainty.

When asked about this turn of events, the former PKR leader said they were entitled to their views.

“It’s okay, everyone has the right to express their opinion,” said Zuraida.

Along with Zuraida, Selangau MP Baru Bian who left PKR together with her and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction also affirmed support for Dr Mahathir in a statement.

They were among the 11 MPs that left PKR after the rumoured coalition government did not materialise.

Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday and his Cabinet was dissolved.

The Agong has made him interim prime minister heading up the caretaker government until a successor is named.