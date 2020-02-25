Perak Opposition leader challenges MB to prove he still commands majority support

Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at the Perak Umno headquarters in Ipoh February 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu must demonstrate that he is still supported by the majority of state lawmakers as his Bersatu party was leaving Pakatan Harapan, said state Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said the MB’s statement asserting that he still possessed the backing to continue could not be relied upon with the current political landscape.

“His (Ahmad Faizal) doubtful claims also supported by the Perak DAP vice chairman Abdul Aziz Bari’s statement who had said that the Perak PH government has collapsed and mentri besar has lost the majority support in the State Legislative Assembly,” he told a press conference at the Perak Umno headquarters here.

“Ahmad Faizal has to come out and prove that he has the support. Whether there is a statutory declaration or he is taking all the 31 assemblymen to seek an audience of the Sultan of Perak, it’s up to him but he has to prove it,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal said that the Perak government is functioning as usual despite changes to the ruling coalition.

Ahmad Faizal said he was continuing as MB as he purportedly has the support most state lawmakers, adding that all the state committee chairmen will also remain.

Saarani disagreed and said no coalition has a majority in the state assembly.

“Following Bersatu exit from PH, the Perak PH coalition now has 18 seats from DAP, six seats from Amanah, four seats from PKR and one independent candidate in the state assembly, making a total of 29 seats, which is not sufficient to form a government.

“Meanwhile, Muakafat Nasional (MN) which consist of Umno and PAS has a total of 28 seats, with 25 belonging to Umno and three to PAS. We also don’t have sufficient seats to form the government,” he said.

“Therefore, we will seek the audience from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to present this matter. If no coalition has enough numbers to form a government, then there is a possibility that the Sultan might dissolve the state assembly,” he added.

Saarani said they will request for the audience tomorrow.

He also said that MN is ready for a state election should the Sultan dissolve the state assembly.

When asked if his coalition would accept Ahmad Faizal, Bersatu assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin who was a former Umno member, or any other PH assemblymen, Saarani said that they are always welcome.

“If they are honest and think that having a state election is a waste of money, then why not, we are willing to accept them as long as MN has the number to form a government,” he said.