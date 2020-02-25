Perak MB: State govt to function as usual

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he will still continue to carry out the duty and responsibility as the State Mentri Besar. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 25 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that the Perak government is functioning as usual despite the current political developments taking place at the federal government.

Ahmad Faizal said he will still continue to carry out the duty and responsibility as the State Mentri Besar.

He also said that all the state committee chairmen will resume duties as usual.

“We still have the majority support from the state assemblymen,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal added that he had met and informed the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah about the country and state political development yesterday.

“I urge the public to have the understanding to assist the ongoing efforts to resolve the current political turmoil in the country in order to enable the government to focus on the development efforts for the benefit of the people.

“May God Almighty give us guidance to enable us to find the best solution for the people and the country,” he said.

Yesterday, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the party’s departure from Pakatan Harapan (PH) a move that effectively ended the coalition’s hold on power.

With Bersatu exit, the Perak PH coalition now consists of 18 DAP assemblymen, six Amanah assemblymen and four PKR assemblymen.

However, despite the exit, it is learnt that Ahmad Faizal still gets the support from the PH coalition parties to be the Mentri Besar.

While there is also no change of decision from Bersatu assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin together with independent candidate Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi who had initially pledged to support Ahmad Faizal as the Mentri Besar.

This maintains the status-qou in Perak State Legislative Assembly with PH getting a simple majority of 31 seats while the Opposition, which consists of Umno and PAS has only 28 seats, with 25 seats belonging to Umno and three seats from PAS.