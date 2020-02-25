Couple jailed, fined for falsifying Sabah State Education Dept tender documents

Judge Abu Bakar Manat handed down the sentence of three months jail and RM15, 000 fine on Amran Makladin, 37, while Dayang Alfizagh Abdul Latif was jailed one month and fined RM6, 000 after the couple pleaded guilty to the charges. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 — A husband and wife, both food supply contractors, were sentenced to jail and fined by the Sessions Court here today after they were jointly charged with three counts of falsifying documents to obtain a tender from the Sabah State Education Department (JPNS), worth RM3.132 million in 2016.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat handed down the sentence of three months jail and RM15, 000 fine on Amran Makladin, 37, while Dayang Alfizagh Abdul Latif was jailed one month and fined RM6, 000 after the couple pleaded guilty to the charges.

They were charged with falsifying their company’s bank statements to qualify for the tender to supply cooked food services to school hostels under Education Ministry.

Both were accused of falsifying the bank statements of July, August, and September 2016 to obtain the tender involving Tawau Vocational College hostel from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2019.

According to the facts of the case, the modifications were made on the bank accounts of Dayang Enterprise which were registered under Dayang Alfizah while the tender form was managed by her husband Amran.

The charges were filed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 468 of the same Act, which provides a maximum jail term of seven years and is also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Clementine Severinus prosecuted while both accused were not represented.

Meanwhile, in the same court, five other food supply contractors were also fined and jailed after pleading guilty to three charges each for submitting false documents to obtain tenders from JPNS.

Erni Shamsuddin, 38, Sitti Aida Hamad, 48, and Samsun Kalimuddin, 41, were sentenced to two months jail and fined RM15, 000 each; Muhammad Safwan Asran Abdullah 29, (fined RM9, 000 and three months jail); while Abdul [email protected] Abdul Rasan received a RM15, 000 fine, and a month’s jail.

All accused were unrepresented at the proceedings today. — Bernama