CM: Melaka govt still functioning as normal

MELAKA, Feb 25 — The administration and machinery of the Melaka state government are still functioning as normal despite the political developments happening at the federal level now, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

The Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said he is carrying out the duties and responsibilities as the CM as entrusted to him by the people as normal.

“The State Executive Council and Japerun (the State Assembly Coordination and Development Committee) are still operating as usual. Besides, all official meetings and events are also taking place as normal,” he said in a statement here today.

He also urged the rakyat (people) to be advised about the state government’s stand on any matter from official sources and to be cautious about statements being thrown around or fake news.

PH, which is made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah, has run into problems at the federal level due to Bersatu and a faction in PKR pulling out of the ruling coalition.

In Seremban, Negri Sembilan (NS) Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said it was the same situation in the state.

The NS PH chairman said he had updated the situation in the state to Yang Dipertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir in an audience with His Royal Highness at 10.30 am at Istana Hinggap, Seremban, yesterday.

Bersatu is not part of the ruling PH coalition in the state. — Bernama