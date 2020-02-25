After first meet without Bersatu, Pakatan says still intact and united on message to Agong

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub leaves the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition remains viable, its leaders said after their first presidential council meeting without Bersatu.

The meeting lasted around two hours at the PKR headquarters and was chaired by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, they discussed their lawmakers’ audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tomorrow.

“PKR, DAP and Amanah reached a consensus on what they’re going to tell Yang DiPertuan Agong tomorrow,” he told reporters after leaving the meeting.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said many matters were discussed but would reveal nothing more beyond saying it was a “very happy meeting.”

Amanah’s Khalid Samad speaks to reporters after the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council Meeting at the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020.

He also expressed disagreement with Umno and PAS’s call for a fresh election after withdrawing their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“No. Why should we waste money on fresh polls?” he said.

Other leaders who attended include former PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and his father Lim Kit Siang.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail leaves the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020.

All declined to speak with the press.

PKR strategic communication director Fahmi Fadzil also did not comment before posting a statement online.

“The Pakatan Harapan presidential Council met today at the PKR headquarters.

“Pakatan Harapan stays together,” said the statement.

The PH government effectively collapsed yesterday after Bersatu left the coalition and 11 MPs including Datuk Seri Azmin Ali quit PKR to become independent.

The Agong began meeting with federal lawmakers this afternoon to learn who among them commanded the support of the majority needed to be prime minister and will continue doing so tomorrow.