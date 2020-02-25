Anwar, Muhyiddin, Zahid and Azmin seen at PMO amid jostle to form new govt (VIDEO)

A vehicle ferrying Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Mines Wellness City February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the latest to be seen entering the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here, believed to be for a meeting with interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also seen arriving at PMO; he was spotted earlier at Dr Mahathir’s residence at Mines Wellness City.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also spotted at the Prime Minister’s Office as was Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, the recently-sacked PKR deputy president.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who came to the Prime Minister’s office accompanied by her daughter PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, was seen leaving PMO.

[Video] Kereta membawa Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tiba 11.18 pagi tadi memasuki bangunan Perdana Putra. pic.twitter.com/DvOXD41Pgt — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 25, 2020

The other person seen leaving was Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

MORE TO COME