‘Shame on you!’ DAP tells Pakatan ‘renegades’ aligned with Azmin

DAP CEC leaders at the DAP press conference at their headquarters on February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — DAP today condemned several lawmakers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which pulled out from Pakatan Harapan as well as those that exited PKR to follow Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for adding to the political crisis enveloping Malaysia.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng lashed out at the rogue MPs, accusing them of undermining proper democratic principles to further their own political ambitions and rocking public confidence in the government.

“We have nothing to do with langkah Sheraton. This is unconstitutional. This is against proper democratic practices. This is an attempt to undermine the people’s will. This is not democracy. This is pure political opportunism.

“It should be rejected by the people of Malaysia. And I want to say, to those who indulge in these type of activities, shame on you!” Lim told reporters who asked for an explanation on DAP’s movement when Azmin’s group was reported to have held a meeting with Opposition lawmakers in an ouster plot at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya Selangor last night.

“DAP condemns the treachery of some PH leaders and MPs who attempted to form a back-door government to replace the existing democratically-elected PH government with a new coalition, Perikatan Nasional, comprising Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC and certain PPBM leaders with PKR renegades led by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali,” he said.

Lim added that the political manoeuvres have the government’s efforts to spur economic growth dampened by a global slowdown made worse by the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Azmin and Zuraida Kamaruddin were among 11 MPs left PKR to form a new independent bloc as PKR announced the Gombak and Ampang MPs sacking from the party earlier today.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Azmin and Zuraida were expelled for breaching their party principles and constitution by meeting with Opposition leaders.

At about the same time, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and PPBM chairman. PPBM also pulled out from PH, leaving the coalition with 92 out of 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat and shy of the 112 simple majority needed to form government.