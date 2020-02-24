Rais Yatim says PH’s obsession with transition of power its own downfall

Tan Sri Rais Yatim tweeted late last night that there was a need for a government that champions Malays first. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim tweeted late last night that there was a need for a government that champions Malays first.

He was referring to a possible new coalition that would replace Pakatan Harapan (PH) and form a new government.

“Give space to Tun Mahathir in playing a role in combining the new MelayuBumi politics,” he wrote.

Rais also accused components of PH of being too engrossed in issues pertaining to the transition of power between Mahathir and supposed successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The developments within PH is only occupied with the issue of PM-8.

“The importance of the Malays is beyond that, as the race of the majority,” he wrote in his post.

Perjuangn berdasarkn majoriti MelayuBumi kini satu kemestian setelah melihat gelagat dlm Kerajaan PH yg tidak menentu.Beri ruang kpd Tun M mempelopori cantuman politik MelayuBumi baru Kemajmukan dlm PH hanya sibuk dgn isu PmKe8 Kepentingan Melayu lebih dri itu sbg kaum majoriti. — RAISYATIM (@DrRaisYatim) February 23, 2020

This comes as political uncertainty gripped the nation following a spate of unexpected and emergency meetings by various political parties on Sunday, all said to be part of a plan to form a new coalition government, effectively ending the existence of PH.

Separate meetings by PPBM, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak Parti Warisan Sabah and the PKR faction aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali took place yesterday, with the day concluding at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya where most of the leaders from the various parties attended a private dinner.

Leaders from these parties were also granted an audience with the Yang DiPertuan Agong yesterday, presumably to seek his consent over the formation of a new government coalition.

Despite all the rumours, no politician has come out to deny the possible rehash of the government’s coalition.

It was suggested that the new coalition had come after a heated PH presidential council meeting on Friday, where Dr Mahathir’s PPBM threatened to quit the coalition if coalition colleagues continued to push for the transition of power to Anwar sooner rather than later.