Puncak Borneo MP seeks forgiveness from voters over collapse of Pakatan govt

KUCHING, Feb 24 — Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie Mongin today asked for forgiveness from voters who elected him on PKR’s ticket during the last general election.

He said this was because the federal government has collapsed following the withdrawal of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) from Pakatan Harapan (PH), leaving only PKR, DAP and PKR as component parties.

“I am seeking your consent to look for the best ways for us all in the interest of the people and country,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

Willie is one of the 11 Members of Parliament leaving PKR to form an independent block in Parliament.

The others from Sarawak are Selangau MP and Works Minister Baru Bian and Saratok MP Ali Biju.

The others who left PKR are Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Ampang MP and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin; Indera Mahkota MP and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and; Selangau MP and Works Minister Baru Bian.

The rest are Bandar Tun Razak MP and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar; Penang Deputy Chief Minister and Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman; Deputy Speaker and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon; Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.