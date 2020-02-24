Now, PAS and BN also going to meet Agong

Luxury vehicles believed to be carrying senior political leaders leave Istana Negara February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Federal lawmakers from Muafakat Nasional have secured an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this evening, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said today.

Harian Metro quoted Takiyuddin as saying that all PAS, Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs will attend the audience scheduled for 5pm, the same as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s audience with the Agong following his resignation as the prime minister.

The Kota Baru MP claimed his “side” has 129 MPs, over a dozen more than the 112 needed to form a federal government by simple majority.

“Yes, we have the sufficient number (of MPs). We will meet the YDPA this evening,” the Malay tabloid quoted him as saying.

Takiyuddin, who was approached by reporters at Umno’s headquarters in Menara Onn here, also indicated that the audience with the Agong would be together with Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir announced his resignation as prime minister and Bersatu chairman earlier this evening amid a whirlwind of explosive events, including the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

This comes after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the party’s exit from the coalition, now a three-party member with just over 90 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.