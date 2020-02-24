IGP: Business as usual despite current political chaos, police monitoring developments closely

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said the police force is monitoring the current political situation in the country after yesterday’s series of events which suggests an imminent power grab.

Abdul Hamid assured the public that the police will maintain law and order in the country.

“Business runs as usual despite the current political situation. PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) is monitoring the development closely.

“As I have said before the police force is ever vigilant,” he told Malay Mail.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s home at Seri Kembangan this morning.

According to sources, the PKR president along with PKR Advisory Council Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng and Amanah party President Mohamad Sabu were in the same discussion.

All across Sunday, the political parties of Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Warisan Sabah and the PKR faction aligned with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali gathered for meetings that each tried to play down as “normal” despite their patently atypical nature.

Despite the open speculation that the PH government was about to collapse and be replaced by the new alliance of ruling and Opposition parties, no government leader or representative has come out to deny this and calm the nation.

While Anwar yesterday described the betrayal as complete last night, it is still unclear if the parties in the purported plot have the numbers to replace Pakatan Harapan.

Dr Mahathir, who stayed at home all through yesterday’s development, has so far kept mum.