Dr M at Istana Negara for audience with Agong today

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is at Istana Negara for an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today after tendering his resignation as prime minister earlier.

Dr Mahathir was seen arriving through the palace main gate at 4.40pm.

The 94-year-old was summoned for a meeting with the King after tendering his resignation letter as prime minister at 1pm.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, who is also PKR advisory board chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had a separate audience with Sultan Abdullah earlier at 2.30pm for about an hour.

MORE TO COME

* Editor’s note: An earlier report mistakenly said Dr Mahathir is having a second audience with the Agong and has since been corrected. Malay Mail apologises for the error.