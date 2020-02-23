Umno sec-gen sounds death knell for Pakatan

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa is pictured at Sheraton Hotel February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa claimed Pakatan Harapan was no longer viable as a coalition tonight.

He said this after a dinner with Opposition party leaders as well as those from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction from PKR at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel here.

When asked what today’s developments meant for his party, he said it will continue as a political party rather than merging with Bersatu.

When asked if this meant PH has effectively lost the government, he agreed.

“I think so,” he said.

On the certainty of his prediction, Annuar claimed it was a forgone conclusion.

He claimed the parties involved in the new coalition not only has enough support to form the government but also for a supermajority in Parliament.

“You all have the numbers. It’s reaching two-thirds,” he said when adding that his party was pleased with today’s events.

Speculation about the change of government went into overdrive today after the major political parties arranged impromptu meetings, after the PH presidential council met to discuss the contentious power transition on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH after some leaders tried to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.

Aside from the “cartel”, Umno as well as GPS (formerly Sarawak Barisan Nasional) also met in the capital.