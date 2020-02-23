Saifuddin plays coy on arrival at PKR ‘cartel’ meet

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah laughed off questions about his presence at a meeting of PKR leaders aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at a hotel here. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Foreign minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah laughed off questions about his presence at a meeting of PKR leaders aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at a hotel here.

The unexplained gathering of the so-called “cartel” has been part of speculation gripping the nation that politicians are preparing for an unprecedented change of government through defections and new alliances involving Bersatu, the “cartel”, and Opposition parties.

“I am meeting my friends,” he laughed as he told reporters when arriving at the Sheraton Hotel.

Bersatu ended its own meeting earlier today and its leaders were similarly tight-lipped about what transpired.

Speculation about the change of government went into overdrive today after the major political parties arranged impromptu meetings, after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council met to discuss the contentious power transition on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH after some leaders tried to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.

Aside from the “cartel”, Umno as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Sarawak Barisan Nasional) are also meeting in the capital.