Mujahid leaves it to police to investigate death threat against him

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said he will leave it to the police to conduct investigation over the death threat made against him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa will leave it to the police to conduct investigation over the death threat made against him.

The minister who is in charge of the Islamic affairs said he would give full cooperation to the police in their probe.

“It is learnt that a police report has been made but it was not lodged by me. I’m waiting for feedback from the police,” he told reporters after attending the north zone-level Ziarah Kasih Rahmah (Zikir) 2020 programme here today.

Yesterday, non-governmental organisation Pertubuhan Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN) lodged a police report against five individuals over Facebook postings that included a death threat against Mujahid. — Bernama