Gruesome discovery of severed child-sized feet at Sepanggar Port

Kota Kinabalu police say three severed child-sized feet are found behind a workshop at the Sepanggar Port February 22, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 23 — Three severed child-sized feet were found behind a workshop at the Sepanggar Port, here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said a workshop worker noticed something peculiar when he spotted several dogs biting pieces of flesh at around 6 pm.

“After receiving the report, a police team rushed to the scene to investigate and upon arrival, they found three decomposed human feet behind the workshop.

“They are believed to be feet of children, aged two to three years.

“Further examination found no signs of any clean cuts, there were only marks believed to be animal bites,” he said when contacted today.

He said closer inspection carried out at the site found no other body parts.

“It is a question of whether those feet belonged to missing kids or buried children feared to have been dug up by the dogs before they were brought to the area.

“Investigation conducted by personnel from the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department, assisted by a forensic team, including the K9 unit from Sabah police contingent headquarters is ongoing,” he said.

Habibi urged people living in nearby areas who have missing children or had buried their children, to contact the police.

“Police will conduct investigations from all aspects to establish the identity of the victims,” he added. — Bernama