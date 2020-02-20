Agong attends 256th meeting of Conference of Rulers

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends the 253rd meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the second day of the 256th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here.

The meeting, which started yesterday, was chaired by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Today’s meeting was attended by the Malay Rulers except for Kelantan, which was represented by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, Pahang by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, Johor by Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Selangor by Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also in attendence were the Yang Dipertuas Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also attended the meeting and the Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective mentris besar and the Yang Dipertuas Negeri, by the respective chief ministers. — Bernama