Go Auto showcases new PDRM MPV to Dr M

Go Auto will supply 425 units of MPV to replace the ageing Proton Wira and Proton Waja in stages. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Go Auto Sales Sdn Bhd has showcased to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad the prototype unit of the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) that will based on the Toyota Corolla Altis.

The demonstration was conducted in a special event at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya yesterday.

Go Auto group executive director Datuk SM Azli SM Nasimuddin said the showcase was conducted following a letter of intent received from the Home Ministry for the company to supply 425 units of MPV to replace the aging Proton Wira and Proton Waja in stages.

“The first 100 units of the mobile patrol vehicle are scheduled to be delivered to PDRM in less than two months, while the remaining will follow two months later. At present, Go Auto is awaiting the final decision by the Ministry of Finance on the supply,” he said in a statement today.

SM Azli added that the preparation of the MPV prototype was an initiative and early step by the automotive company to ensure immediate approval, which would then speed up the complete delivery of the MPVs.

He said this was the second time Go Auto was awarded a tender after delivering 200 units of four-wheel-drive vehicles to PDRM last year.

“We are actively bidding in open government and private tenders as it is part of our business diversification. Our main focus is ‘Special Vehicle’,” he said.

SM Azli said the stiff competition in the automotive industry prompted Go Auto to be more aggressive and creative to remain competitive in the business.

The MPVs, which come with five years of free service, will be equipped with additional special accessories such as the Integrated Light Sound System and Fleet Management System, as well as the Very High Frequency communication radio set. — Bernama