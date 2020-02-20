Work on Bangsar-Damansara highway project to continue, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during PlanMalaysia’s Federal Territories Day celebration in Putrajaya February 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Despite protests from Bukit Damansara residents and the MPs for Segambut and Lembah Pantai, construction work on the Bangsar-Damansara Elevated Highway will continue.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the agreement was signed in 2017 under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration and there is nothing the present Pakatan Harapan (PH) government can do to stop it due to the possibility of legal implications.

“The reality is that the agreement was made before (PH took over the government). We have to accept this reality,” he told reporters during a press conference after officiating Federal Territories Day celebrations organised by PlanMalaysia.

MORE TO COME