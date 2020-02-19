IGP: Whoever says Jho Low isn’t on Interpol’s Red Notice list can ‘come see me’

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Badorexplained to the members of the media this afternoon that there are several categories in Interpol when it comes to Red Notice. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today confirmed that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is on Interpol’s Red Notice list and rubbished news reports and certain quarters who have claimed otherwise.

Abdul Hamid explained to members of the media this afternoon that there are several categories in Interpol when it comes to a Red Notice.

“One, that can be shared with the public, and the second category, where it can only be made available to the enforcement agencies for action to be taken.

“Whoever said Low was not listed as a Red Notice, ask them to come and see me in my office,” he said during a police event held at the Malaysian Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

On Monday, Berita Harian reported that Low has not been listed on Interpol’s Red Notice website, even as Putrajaya has confirmed to the public that a notice has been issued.

The report also quoted former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan as saying the process of getting one’s name on the Red Notice list does not take long.

Meanwhile, joking with the media, Abdul Hamid also said the police had received intelligence in the past that Low was active in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, which has now hit headlines worldwide as the likely ground zero for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Before this, we received intelligence that he was active in Wuhan. If he plans to flee I have asked KLIA to watch closely if he returns with the Covid-19.

“I want to tell him if he happens to get the virus, come to Malaysia, because thank god, our health facilities are the best so far as nine patients have recovered to date.

“We have the best treatments to tackle the virus so if he gets it, please come back... we will ensure the best treatment for him,” he said sarcastically.

Low, wanted in Malaysia for his involvement in embezzling billions from sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is sought by several countries but has been on the run from authorities since Pakatan Harapan won the general election in 2018.

In October 2018, the Putrajaya Sessions Court issued arrest warrants for Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng, to enable both to be repatriated and face money-laundering charges in relation to 1MDB.

The warrant was obtained after charges were filed at the Putrajaya Sessions Court in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

The police had then stated they had applied for Interpol to detain both men but explained that the agency had its own protocol in deciding whether to make the names on its wanted list public.

Then, in August last year, the High Court here was told that Interpol had issued a Red Notice for Low, on June 11 that same year.

Investigating officer Rosli Hussain, 54, of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said this when testifying in the corruption trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is accused of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds.

A Red Notice is issued by Interpol, also known as the International Criminal Police Organisation, on behalf of the police in a member state to alert their counterparts around the world about crimes, criminals and threats for the purpose of extradition.