DPM sees muted National Women’s Day celebration this year due to Covid-19

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 19,2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — This year’s National Women’s Day is likely to be muted with a smaller crowd in attendance due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today.

She said the ministry will try to prepare as many hand sanitizers as possible during related functions and events, which run from March 1 to 12.

“We are expecting lesser crowds in attendance in that sense, because we have to be realistic about this outbreak,” Dr Wan Azizah said during a press conference at the ministry here.

She also discouraged those who may fall ill during the period from attending, so as to curb the potential spread of any possible illnesses.

“Asides from that, the highlight of the National Women’s Day 2020 is to emphasise the importance of having a roof over one’s head, and how a good family life contributes to the individual’s wellbeing.

“Among other things, we will also focus on helping Orang Asli communities to build new homes and repair existing ones, so they have a decent place to live in,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

This year’s celebration, with the theme “Balance for Prosperity (Seimbang untuk Sejahtera)” will have four main focuses via six substantive programmes, including discussion seminars, the Women’ NGO Convention 2020, a special women’s slot in RTM, Young Women Bootcamp, a special Islamic forum, and a special Friday sermon.

Four community engagements will also be carried out, focusing on the Orang Asli community, projects by the ministry’s secretary-general and director-general, the community of vulnerable women, social visits by volunteers to hospitals and prisons, as well as the Purple Tour.

Competitions involving video creativity, Instagram photo creativity, as well as cooking and decoration, will also be held throughout the celebration.

The celebration will also be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on March 6, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.



