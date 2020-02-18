Dr Wan Azizah conveys condolences to Ashraf Sinclair’s family

According to the Antara news agency, actor Ashraf Sinclair died at the Metropolitan Medical Centre (MMC) in Kuningan, Jakarta at 4.51am. — Picture via Instagram/Ashraf Sinclair

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has conveyed her condolences to the family of actor Ashraf Sinclair who died of a heart attack earlier today in Jakarta.

“Deepest condolences to the family of the late Ashraf Sinclair who passed away today.

“May his family remains strong in facing this difficult situation and may his soul be placed among the righteous,” she posted on her Twitter and Facebook accounts.

According to the Antara news agency, which quoted Dodi, the manager of Bunga Citra Lestari (Ashraf’s wife), the actor died at the Metropolitan Medical Centre (MMC) in Kuningan, Jakarta at 4.51 am.

Born in London, England, Ashraf, whose real name is Ashraf Daniel Mohamed Sinclair, is survived by his actress-singer wife, Bunga Citra Lestari, whom he married in 2008, and a son, Noah Aidan Sinclair, 10.

Ashraf, who shot to fame via ‘Gol & Gincu’ movie, continued his career in Indonesia and acted in the romantic comedy film titled ‘Saus Kacang’ in 2008 and several ‘sinetron’ (television drama series) in the republic. — Bernama