Baby girl found dead after being left inside car

KUANTAN, Feb 17 — A nine-month old girl died after being left inside a car by her father, who allegedly forgot about her, when he parked the car and went to work at the Tun Abdul Razak Complex here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the father found the girl unconscious in her seat on the rear passenger seat of the Perodua Alza car when he wanted to go out for lunch at about 1 pm.

The father then rushed the girl to the Indera Mahkota Health Clinic, where she was pronounced dead, he told reporters here today.

He said the victim, the youngest of three sisters, was believed to have been left in the car since 9am.

"Initial investigation found that the father was supposed to send the victim to a child care centre at Indera Mahkota 15 on his way to work after sending his wife, who works nearby.

“Prior to that, at about 7.20am, he went to send the eldest daughter, aged 10, to school and then returned home to pick up the wife, the second daughter, aged six, and the victim and left the house at about 8.25am,” he added.

He said the second daughter attended the same school as the older sister, and both the parents were civil servants.

The child’s body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) for post mortem. — Bernama