Only Agong can determine Dr M’s successor, says PAS sec-gen

Kota Bharu MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the authority to determine Malaysia’s prime minister, with talks of handover from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim infringing upon the royal authority, said PAS.

Online portal Malaysiakini reported the party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan as saying that the appointment of the prime minister falls under the sole discretion of the Agong as stated in Article 40 (2) and 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

He claimed that the Agong has absolute power and right to choose a prime minister.

Recently, the Islamic party vowed to back Dr Mahathir’s tenure for the top political office in the country for a full term, contrary to the 2018 Pakatan Harapan (PH) pre-election agreement between Dr Mahathir and PKR president Anwar.

The Port Dickson MP has spoken of plans afoot to sabotage the PH power transition, even as Dr Mahathir repeatedly said he will step down after Malaysia hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit in the fourth quarter of this year.

The PH presidential council is expected to discuss the matter when it convenes on February 21.

At the same time, Takiyuddin admitted that his party’s pledge to move a motion of confidence in the Lower House for Dr Mahathir to serve a full term was unconventional, but legitimate.

"PAS is of the view that when a prime minister's position is being challenged, only a motion of confidence (in Parliament) or statutory declarations (to pledge support) outside of Parliament can determine if the prime minister still has majority support," the Kota Bharu MP reportedly said.



