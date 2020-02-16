Johor receives RM336m to upgrade roads

The Johor government has received a RM336 million allocation from the federal government under the Malaysian Road Record Information System (MARRIS), to maintain state roads this year. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 16 — The Johor government has received a RM336 million allocation from the federal government under the Malaysian Road Record Information System (MARRIS), to maintain state roads this year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said there were 545 jobs on offer throughout the state and RM65 million was allocated for the implementation of the first phase of the MARRIS project.

He said an open voting process pertaining to the project was being held simultaneously across the state today to give contractors the chance to obtain the jobs.

However, the appointment of contractors under MARRIS was also made through a tender process, he said.

“The move has been implemented to ensure the appointment of contractors is open and transparent,” he told reporters after the opening of an event related to the MARRIS road upgrade project, held here today.

He also said that a second phase would follow. — Bernama