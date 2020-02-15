Police: Body of guide brought down from Gua Baso, Jeli

Police said the body of a mountain guide believed to have died of a heart attack in Gua Baso near Kuala Balah, Jeli was brought down at 8am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Feb 15 — The body of a mountain guide believed to have died of a heart attack in Gua Baso near Kuala Balah, Jeli was brought down at 8am today.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mat Piah said the operation to bring down the victim, identified as Zulkifli Ibrahim, 43, had been delayed as rescue teams had to deal with difficult conditions and slopes.

“Earlier the rescue team had used a helicopter but due to thick clouds and a lush canopy of trees it was difficult for the team to identify the victim’s location.

An additional rescue team was then dispatched to the location via a slope and took 16 hours to bring down the body,” he told reporters after officiating the Kota Bharu district police headquarters Village Adoption Programme at Kampung Limbat near Kubang Kerian here, today.

The body was sent to Jeli Hospital and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

Based on information, the victim a former soldier with experience working as a guide, and four friends had gone to the area on February 10 to clear a new route for jungle tracking.

However, while stopping at a resting place after the climb, the victim was said to have suffered a heart attack and died at about 7.30am on February 12,” he said. — Bernama