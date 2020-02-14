Motion to back Dr M as PM proof of PAS' commitment to democracy, leader says

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad says tabling a motion of confidence backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay as prime minister for the remaining term reflects the party's commitment to democracy. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― Tabling a motion of confidence backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay as prime minister for the remaining term reflects the party's commitment to democracy, a PAS party leader said today.

Information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad suggested the continuous infighting within the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) justifies PAS' plan to support Dr Mahathir, the only politician showing leadership at a time when the country needs it the most.

He added backing Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister was necessary to safeguard national interests.

“PAS' position to back Dr Mahathir is grounded on certain justifiable factors, like national and public interests,” Kamaruzaman said in a statement.

“The public stood witness to the crisis dogging PH component parties which reflect instability in the present leadership,” he added.

“These parties do not show commitment to help administer the country as a united government but instead are competing against each other.”

The PAS leader claimed these same parties are also exerting pressure to hasten the so-called power transition from Dr Mahathir to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, causing further instability.

“PAS takes the position that as a country that practices democracy, the appointment and replacement of a prime minister must receive the backing of all MPs, particularly from the government,” he said.

PAS announced the plan last week, claiming it wanted to clear doubt over the transition of power between Dr Mahathir and Anwar.

The party argued that PH's inability to outline a clear plan is adversely affecting the economy and hindering the premier from carrying out his duties.

Anwar in response urged PH lawmakers to ignore the motion amid rumours that some within the ruling coalition may support it, ostensibly from factions critical of the PKR president.

He also claimed Dr Mahathir has given assurance that the power transition will take place as pledged, likely after the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation summit concludes this November.