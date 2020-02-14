DPM: Under-quarantine Malaysians repatriated from Wuhan may be allowed home Feb 18

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 — The 105 Malaysians and their family members who were evacuated from Wuhan, China earlier this month will be allowed to go home in four more days if their condition remains the same, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The deputy prime minister said all of them placed under watch at the Akademi Kepimpinan Pendidikan Tinggi in Bandar Enstek, Nilai, Negri Sembilan since February 5 are currently healthy as confirmed by the National Disaster Management Agency’s Home Surveillance Centre.

“If the final screening results show a Covid-19 negative, they will be allowed to return home on February 18, 2020,” she told reporters after chairing a high-level committee meeting on the outbreak here.

A total of 107 people were brought back in a special rescue operation from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and sent to the academy for monitoring. Two of the evacuees were later found to be infected with the coronavirus upon landing.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the two — a 45-year-old father and his nine-year-old son — are currently receiving treatment at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar, Seremban, and are stable.

Dr Wan Azizah said the situation in Malaysia is still in control, but urged the public to report to the authorities if they knew anyone who posed a health risk.

“If you or someone you know has just returned from Wuhan or China in general, or has any direct or indirect interaction with an individual from the region or countries affected by Covid-19, I would you like to report to the hospital or health clinics nearby,” she said.

Malaysia has a total of 19 cases to date, 13 who are Chinese nationals and six Malaysians.

Seven of them, all Chinese, have since fully recovered and been discharged from hospital and allowed to fly home. Four people from the same family were released today.