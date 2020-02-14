Chance for Imperial College grads to expand connections at alumni AGM Feb 22

ICAAM president Sharifuddin Al-Manaf said Imperial College graduates in Malaysia have good access to a network of interesting individuals across diverse industries, giving them the much needed access to business opportunities, recruitment and exposure to other alumni members. — Picture courtesy of Sharifuddin Al-Manaf

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Malaysian graduates of the prestigious Imperial College of London graduates come from diverse backgrounds but have one thing in common that gives them an edge over their local counterparts ― rubbing shoulders with the world’s movers and shakers from young.

This privilege had enriched their contributions and achievements to Malaysia’s business, economic, social and public life, Imperial College Alumni Association Malaysia (ICAAM) president Sharifuddin Al-Manaf said, noting that members were supportive of each other.

“Imperial College graduates in Malaysia have good access to a network of interesting individuals across diverse industries, giving them the much needed access to business opportunities, recruitment and exposure to other alumni members,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Sharifuddin said no matter how many years apart they had become, ICAAM members had a tight bond.

“One aspect that bonds the graduates are their experience in the posher areas of London city.

“Behind all our accolades and experience, an Imperial College graduate is still that person who once walked through the corridor of Queen's Gate,” said Sharifuddin in reference to the street in South Kensington, London, England where the municipal boundary is the street centre between Kensington Road and Imperial College Road.

Sharifuddin, who is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of local shipping company Orkim, said that an Imperial College graduate is a person who has seen a bit more than usual.

He explained that the graduate has had to walk past beautiful homes and buildings, world-class museums and the Royal Albert Hall before going into class.

“At his department, the person would have enjoyed world-class facilities and interacted with exceptional talents from around the world.

“The person would have gone, regularly, to cafes at South Kensington and Knightsbridge frequented by well-spoken people. And quite likely too he would have spent his days and nights trying to stay ahead,” said Sharifuddin.

Sharifuddin said having gone through the experience, he always asks himself and others on what can be done to take Malaysia to the next level?

“It is not an easy question to answer. So my role is to keep asking people because each day brings different perspectives and promises,” said the graduate in Aeronautics.

On the ICAAM, Sharifuddin said one can’t beat the bond that comes with physical interaction despite social media taking over the role of communication.

“The ICAAM annual general meeting is for our alumni to come together and extend support to each other in the things they do ― and it's not all just talk, our committee has worked hard together with active members to assist one another in achieving their goals.

“We can and should do more, therefore it is desirable for our alumni members to reach out to us, register for free and be part of our ever growing network,” said Sharifuddin.

ICAAM will be hosting its Annual General Meeting 2020 on February 22 from 10am to 11.30am at Found8 in KL Sentral.

Imperial College graduates are welcome to join in as the alumni committee will be sharing the previous year's achievements and future directions for this year.

Further information is available here.