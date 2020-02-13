MTUC’s Solomon told to apologise for misleading Malaysians over statement on Pakistani guards

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon should educate himself before getting excited over foreign news reports that the government planned to hire security guards from Pakistan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general J. Solomon should apologise for misleading the Malaysian public over his statement on the reported planned recruitment of 100,000 Pakistanis to work as security guards in Malaysia, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said Solomon should educate himself before getting excited over foreign news reports that the government planned to hire security guards from Pakistan.

He said Solomon should take note of the cabinet directive to not interfere in the jurisdictions of other ministries, and should also be educated on the fact that all security concerns of the nation fall under the purview of the Home Ministry.

“ ...it would be unfair for me to comment on it. Someone should also point out to Solomon that he is inaccurate when he said these security guards must first be processed by the Human Resources Ministry, as all matters regarding security guards are processed by the Home Ministry. Perhaps Solomon should be educated on the role of the Security Division under the Home Ministry,” he said in a statement today.

He said companies that need to hire security guards would apply to the Home Ministry and if successful they would also obtain the quota from it.

“Solomon is reckless, irresponsible and brash with his statements. On Solomon’s dissatisfaction with the ministry’s figure of job vacancies, Solomon should again be well educated on the matter. Perhaps he can make a visit to ILMIA (Institute for Labour Market Information and Analysis) to find out how these research and surveys were carried out to obtain these statistics,” he said.

Yesterday, the Home Ministry said in a statement that the government allows only Nepalese to work with private licensed companies providing security guard services.

The statement was issued in response to media reports in Pakistan that between 100,000 and 150,000 people from that country would be recruited to work as security guards in Malaysia.

Solomon was then reported as saying that Kulasegaran should not wash his hands of the matter and should seek clarification from the Home Ministry about the reports. — Bernama