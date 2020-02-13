Deputy minister: Radio has potential to grow, will stay relevant

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith at the launch of World Radio Day at Radio Televisyen Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur February 13, 2020. With him is the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Radio has potential to grow and will stay relevant as a communication medium, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said the expanse of digital environment has done little to hamper FM frequency that is still liked by many, and fast in its information transmission.

“Even today we can see its (radio) growth. The radio nowadays does not only deliver information and entertainment but offers a variety of programmes as well.

“It is also available via Facebook live streaming, which shows how radio has transformed since it was first introduced,” he told reporters after the launch of World Radio Day themed “Radio and Diversity” here, today.

Eddin said based on research by Growth for Knowledge Malaysia last year, the country has a high number of radio listeners which reached 20.6 millions weekly.

As such, he said, radio announcers must keep up with the changing landscape as listeners now listen to the radio through online applications.

The annual celebration, held every February 13, was organised by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MMCC).

Also present was the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad. — Bernama