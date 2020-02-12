Don’t take PAS’s plan to table vote of confidence on Dr M seriously, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says PAS’ plan to table a vote of confidence motion in Parliament on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as Prime Minister should not be taken seriously. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― PAS’ plan to table a vote of confidence motion in Parliament on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as Prime Minister is not to be taken seriously, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Saying that it was something that has never been done before by any opposition party in any government, Anwar said the issue also did not merit discussion by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“This is normal for PAS. We can’t take their intention seriously. It is just an effort to break up (PH). They will fail. They have failed in elections and this is their strategy. We will not be fooled (by them),” he told a news conference after attending Yayasan Anda Akademik (YAA) Alumni here.

Earlier, Anwar who also the founder, director and former teacher at YAA, a private school established in 1971, shared his life experience with the school’s teaching staff and students.

Anwar who was fondly called “Cikgu Anwar” throughout the event, had taught General Paper, English and Islamic Studies subjects from 1971 to 1974 before he was jailed under the Internal Security Act and upon his release had resumed his teaching position from 1976 until he left it to join politics. ― Bernama