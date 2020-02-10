Miti to get input from relevant sectors on impact of coronavirus outbreak

Passengers wear masks at a bus station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will meet with associations representing key industries such as manufacturing and services tomorrow to obtain input on the impact of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on their businesses.

Its deputy secretary-general (Industry) Norazman Ayob said Miti would take into account the industries’ suggestions on short-term to medium preventive steps that the government could take.

“Once we have all this (information), we will forward to both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, for them to introduce the stimulus package,” he told a press conference after a gathering between Miti and its agencies here, today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in an earlier statement said his ministry would study the impact of the 2019-nCoV on the country before determining the size of the economic stimulus package for the affected sectors.

Norazman said Miti, the finance ministry and economic affairs ministry were also looking at relevant measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“These are aimed at addressing or at least reduce business costs, and secondly, introducing steps to mitigate the dilemma of the industries in getting components or imports specifically from China,” he said.

On the meeting to be held by the finance ministry today in regard to industry feedback, he said it was too early to put forward any proposals.

“The discussions that will be held between the finance ministry and the industries will be more of gathering their views,” he added. — Bernama